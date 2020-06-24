Alleged drunk driver crashes into dumpster; ‘Pretty sure this isn’t a parking space’

Alleged drunk driver crashes into dumpster. (Douglas County Sheriff’s Office)

CASTLE PINES, Colo. — “Just another one of the million reasons not to drink and drive,” the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said after a crash in Castle Pines.

On Saturday, deputies say an alleged drunk driver crashed through a fence and landed partially inside a dumpster behind the King Soopers supermarket off Lagae Road. The car had to be lifted out by a crane.

“Pretty sure this isn’t a parking space,” the sheriff’s office said.

The driver, who was not identified, was charged with DUI.

No one was hurt.

