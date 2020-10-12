Alleged drug dealer charged after 2 die of fentanyl overdoses in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A man was arrested after two people died of drug overdoses, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 7, deputies responded to a suspicious double death scene on the 600 block of Childers Road.

Detectives searched the home. They said they found no signs of foul play but did find suspected narcotics and narcotic paraphernalia.

An autopsy found that both victims died from acute fentanyl poisoning as well as intoxication from other narcotics and alcohol.

Using phone records, investigators determined that Marcus Anthony Eudy, 28, of Rowan County, had sold the drugs to the victims.

Eudy was arrested on Sunday and charged with two counts of death by distribution.

He received a $250,000.

The sheriff’s office says more charges are expected.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Travis Allen at (704) 216-8715, 1st Sgt Ollie Greene, 1st Lt Rodney Mahaley, or Crime Stoppers 1-866-639-5245.