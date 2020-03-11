All UNC System schools to transition from in-person instruction to a ‘system of alternative course delivery’ amid coronavirus concerns

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- All 17 UNC System schools "will transition from in-person instruction to a system of alternative course delivery, where possible and practical, no later than March 20," the university system announced Wednesday.
Alternative course delivery will begin on March 23 and last indefinitely, the school system said.
Each institution will communicate the specific details to its students and faculty.
University leadership will determine which classes, such as those with labs, will continue to require in-person instruction and attendance.
Outside events and gatherings of 100 or more people will be canceled or postponed unless otherwise authorized by a chancellor or provost.
University-sponsored in-state travel to gatherings of 100 or more people is suspended, and all travel outside the state is suspended unless otherwise authorized by a chancellor or provost.
The following schools are part of the UNC System:
Appalachian State University
East Carolina University
Elizabeth City State University
Fayetteville State University
North Carolina A&T University
North Carolina Central University
North Carolina State University
North Carolina School of Science and Math
University of North Carolina at Asheville
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
University of North Carolina at Greensboro
University of North Carolina at Pembroke
University of North Carolina School of the Arts
University of North Carolina at Wilmington
Western Carolina University
Winston-Salem State University