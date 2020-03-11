All UNC System schools to transition from in-person instruction to a ‘system of alternative course delivery’ amid coronavirus concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- All 17 UNC System schools "will transition from in-person instruction to a system of alternative course delivery, where possible and practical, no later than March 20," the university system announced Wednesday.

Alternative course delivery will begin on March 23 and last indefinitely, the school system said.

Each institution will communicate the specific details to its students and faculty.

University leadership will determine which classes, such as those with labs, will continue to require in-person instruction and attendance.

Outside events and gatherings of 100 or more people will be canceled or postponed unless otherwise authorized by a chancellor or provost.

University-sponsored in-state travel to gatherings of 100 or more people is suspended, and all travel outside the state is suspended unless otherwise authorized by a chancellor or provost.

The following schools are part of the UNC System:

Appalachian State University

East Carolina University

Elizabeth City State University

Fayetteville State University

North Carolina A&T University

North Carolina Central University

North Carolina State University

North Carolina School of Science and Math

University of North Carolina at Asheville

University of North Carolina at Charlotte

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

University of North Carolina at Greensboro

University of North Carolina at Pembroke

University of North Carolina School of the Arts

University of North Carolina at Wilmington

Western Carolina University

Winston-Salem State University

