All northbound lanes of US 52 closed after pursuit ends in crash in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A pursuit that ended in a crash has closed all northbound lanes of U.S. 52 in Winston-Salem, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

NCDOT reports the crash happened near mile marker 105, which is near the Clemmonsville Road exit.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy tried to stop a car and the driver of the car refused to stop, resulting in a pursuit.

The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into a patrol vehicle on U.S. 52.

At least on person was taken to the hospital by EMS.

The sheriff’s office said it is estimated that northbound U.S. 52 will be closed for some time while the scene is processed and cleaned up.