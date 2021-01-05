GREENSBORO, N.C. – All lanes of Yanceyville Street between East Cone Boulevard and Spry Street are closed due to a traffic accident investigation, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.
Drivers are asked to take a different route through the area.
The investigation is ongoing.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- Charlotte doctor puts COVID vaccine dose to the test
- Biden can redirect new border wall funding lawmakers say they OK’d to avert shutdown
- NC nurse says $100,000 prize will bring ‘a fresh start’ for the new year
- All lanes of Yanceyville Street between East Cone Boulevard and Spry Street in Greensboro closed while police investigate
- Guilford County Schools mobile meals being discontinued