All lanes of Yanceyville Street between East Cone Boulevard and Spry Street in Greensboro closed while police investigate

GREENSBORO, N.C. – All lanes of Yanceyville Street between East Cone Boulevard and Spry Street are closed due to a traffic accident investigation, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Drivers are asked to take a different route through the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

