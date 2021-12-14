All Bishop wants for Christmas is you!

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — All Bishop wants for Christmas is a forever home!

Throw in some tennis balls and chew toys, while you’re at it!

This 4-year-old boy is loving, playful and just super cute. Bishop has been patiently waiting for his special family.

Bishop is an active boy who will have the most fun in a home where he’ll get lots of exercise! Especially chasing balls! He’s about 50 pounds and sits pretty for treats.

He’s also pretty good at yoga, but you might only want him to do ‘Downward Dog!’

Visit Burlington Animal Services’ website to schedule a time to meet Bishop!