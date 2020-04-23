Alex Trebek is trending on Twitter, but he’s just fine

(WDVM) – A Jeopardy! clip went viral on Twitter Thursday afternoon, causing Alex Trebek, the longtime host of the TV game show, to trend on the social media site.
A “trending topic” on Twitter is typically a word, phrase, name or hashtag that enough Twitter accounts are tweeting about that it becomes viral.
Often, a celebrity name makes the trending topic list if they have passed. Trebek, thankfully, was trending for a completely different reason — saying something unexpected during an episode of Jeopardy!
In the clip, tweeted by user @olivia_vault, Trebek is doing his usual banter with contestants between rounds, where the contestant brings up something about themselves.
The exchange goes:
Trebek: “Her favorite type of music is something I’ve never heard of but it doesn’t sound like fun.”
Contestant: “I think it’s very fun. It’s called ‘Nerdcore Hip-hop’ … it’s people who identify as nerdy, rapping about the things they love. Video games, science fiction, having a hard time meeting romantic partners. It’s really catchy and fun.”
Trebek: “Losers, in other words.”
Watch the clip below:
The exchange had so many Twitter users sharing it or responding to it, that ‘Alex Trebek’ became a #10 trending topic, with 37,000 tweets and counting as of Thursday at 2 p.m.
Users worriedly checking on why Alex Trebek is trending were met with a funny surprise, and a much needed one amid the stress over the pandemic.