Alex Trebek donates $500,000 to help fight homelessness

A game show host and his wife are stepping up to help fight homelessness.

Who is Alex Trebek?

The Jeopardy host just donated $500,000 to a rescue mission in Los Angeles.

The CEO of Hope of the Valley rescue mission says the money will help pay for a new facility to house seniors facing homelessness.

It will also have a medical center on site.

According to the mission’s CEO, Trebek first became interested in their work earlier in 2020 when he donated $100,000 after touring the facilities.

Months later, Trebak and his family went to check on the progress of the new center.

That’s when he handed over a check for half a million dollars.

As a thank you for the generous donation, the multimedia room at the new North Hollywood shelter will be named for Trebek.