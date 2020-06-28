Alex Trebek donates $500,000 to help fight homelessness

A game show host and his wife are stepping up to help fight homelessness.
Who is Alex Trebek?
The Jeopardy host just donated $500,000 to a rescue mission in Los Angeles.
The CEO of Hope of the Valley rescue mission says the money will help pay for a new facility to house seniors facing homelessness.
It will also have a medical center on site.
According to the mission’s CEO, Trebek first became interested in their work earlier in 2020 when he donated $100,000 after touring the facilities.
Months later, Trebak and his family went to check on the progress of the new center.
That’s when he handed over a check for half a million dollars.
As a thank you for the generous donation, the multimedia room at the new North Hollywood shelter will be named for Trebek.