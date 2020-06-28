Alex Trebek donates $500,000 to help fight homelessness

A game show host and his wife are stepping up to help fight homelessness. 

Who is Alex Trebek? 

The Jeopardy host just donated $500,000 to a rescue mission in Los Angeles. 

The CEO of Hope of the Valley rescue mission says the money will help pay for a new facility to house seniors facing homelessness. 

It will also have a medical center on site. 

According to the mission’s CEO, Trebek first became interested in their work earlier in 2020 when he donated $100,000 after touring the facilities. 

Months later, Trebak and his family went to check on the progress of the new center. 

That’s when he handed over a check for half a million dollars. 

As a thank you for the generous donation, the multimedia room at the new North Hollywood shelter will be named for Trebek. 

