Aldi opening new store on Battleground Avenue in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Aldi plans to open a new grocery store in Greensboro, according to a statement released by the company to FOX8.

The full statement is provided below:

“We are excited to open a new store in Greensboro located at 2965 Battleground Ave. this year. We will be sure to reach out as soon as we have more specific timing details to share. In the meantime, shoppers can visit local ALDI stores at 1507 New Garden Road, 4222 W. Gate City Blvd. and 2920 Randleman Road.“

There is no word yet on when the store will open.