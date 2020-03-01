Alcohol, speed factors in deadly ATV crash in NC, troopers say (WNCN)

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are investigating a deadly ATV crash that happened in southern Wake County Friday afternoon.

The incident was reported just after 5 p.m. on private property near the intersection of Bud Lipscomb and Old State roads, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers were still at the scene as of 7:45 p.m. investigating the wreck.

By 8:20 p.m., they were leaving the scene with an ATV strapped to a flatbed truck.

Troopers later identified the victim as Charles Williams and added that alcohol and speed were believed to be factors in the crash.

The area is about three miles east of Fuquay-Varina near Willow Spring Fire Station.