Alamance County Sheriff’s Office will not issue citations for violations of face-covering mandate

GRAHAM, N.C. — The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday said it would not issue citations for violating North Carolina’s face-covering mandate.

“The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office recommends compliance of the Governor’s Executive Order requiring face coverings. However, the Sheriff’s Office will not issue a citation for violations,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has signed an executive order extending Phase 2 until at least July 17 and requiring face coverings in public.

People must wear face coverings when in public places, indoors or outdoors, where physical distancing of 6 feet from other people who aren’t in the same household or residence isn’t possible.

They will be required for all employees and customers of retail businesses and restaurants as well as workers in manufacturing, construction, meat processing and agriculture settings.

There are exceptions including people with medical conditions and children under 11, people who are at home and people who are walking or otherwise exercising outside when not within six feet of others.

The executive order goes into effect on Friday at 5 p.m. and remains in effect until at least 5 p.m. on July 17.

The governor made the announcement during a Wednesday news conference.

To read the full executive order, requiring face coverings and extending Phase 2, click here.