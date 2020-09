ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing juvenile who was last seen on Friday.

Justin Alexander Flores Samaro, 14, was last sen in the 1300 block of Major Hill Road in Snow Camp at 9:45 a.m. on Sept. 4.

Justin’s mother is not aware of any friends or family that Justin would go see other than possibly his brother, but has not been seen there.

Anyone who sees Justin is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (336) 570-6300.