Alamance County rescue officials recover car after crash

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County Rescue Unit officials responded to a crash on Saturday night.
ACRU posted to Facebook, saying the stabilized the vehicle at the scene of the crash and worked with Burlington fire officials.
“Call for service last night with our fellow responders and friends with Burlington Fire, NC. Auto accidents come is all shapes & sizes,” the full post says. “They land in all kinds of ways. Scene stability and vehicle stabilization were top priority. Great job and strong work by all!”
