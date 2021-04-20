Alamance County political organizer speaks to FOX8 about verdict of Chauvin trial

Rev. Gregory Drumwright, a national activist and political organizer in Alamance County, spoke to FOX8 on Tuesday after a jury convicted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.

“I’m overjoyed. I’m filled with praise to God. I’m filled with a plethora of emotions,” Drumwright said. “It’s really hard to put words to it being here with the Floyd family and being on the frontline for the last 11 months.”

The jury reached its verdict after deliberating about 10 hours over two days in a city on edge against another outbreak of unrest.

Chauvin, 45, was found guilty on all charges: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The second-degree murder count, the most serious charge, carries up to 40 years in prison.

“I’ll be honest. I was not expecting guilty on all three counts. That is history being made in this case, so I’m just grateful,” Drumwright said.

Chauvin’s bail was immediately revoked and he was led away with his hands cuffed behind his back.

Meanwhile, Floyd family members gathered at a Minneapolis conference room could be heard cheering from the next room as each verdict was read.

Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was declared dead after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against his neck for about nine minutes on May 25. Floyd was arrested on suspicion of using a fake $20 bill to buy cigarettes at a convenience store. His death sparked protests and civil unrest in Minneapolis and across the U.S. over police brutality, at points turning violent.