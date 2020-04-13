Alamance County officials warn residents to stay away from area hit by tornado

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County officials are warning residents to stay away from an area hit by a tornado Monday morning.

“The area that was impacted due to tornado damage from earlier this morning includes the following: 7300 Block Lindley Mill Road, 6800 Block South Highway 87, the

Braxton Sawmill area, Whitney Road, and Stockard Road.”

“Residents are urged to stay away from all impacted areas as first responders are working to

secure these locations.”

Videos and photos show extensive damage from around the Piedmont Triad.