Alamance County officials dealing with virus outbreak at detention center

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Almost 100 people at the Alamance County Detention Center have the coronavirus.

That includes 93 inmates and six staff members.

Families of detainees, and community members say this is not acceptable. They feel that more should have been done to stop the spread of the virus.

Officials first learned of a possible problem a week ago when two inmates tested positive for the virus.

Now people are wondering how it got this far.

“He said the whole O block has COVID. So I said, ‘you all tested positive?’ He said ‘yes,'” explained Tabatha Davis, whose brother is one of the 93 inmates who have COVID-19 at the Alamance County Detention Center.

She had been worried something like this would happen.

“It’s only a matter of time, you know? They’re not able to social distance,” Davis said.

That’s not her only concern. Davis said her brother only just got a mask to wear on Sunday, and inmates don’t feel protected against the virus.

“I asked well, ‘are they sanitizng? Do you have hand sanitizer? Do you have gloves? Extra masks? Anything that can help you or keep it from getting worse?’ He said ‘no.’ He said all they have is the mask,” she explained.

On Aug. 24, county officials learned two of their inmates, who were transferred to state facilities, tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival. Three staff members also tested positive.

Every employee and inmate was then checked for the virus.

As of Aug. 31, 93 inmates and six staff members currently have the coronavirus.

Davis is worried about her brother and is wondering how it got this far.

“As family, how are we supposed to feel when they turn for the worst,” she said. “What happens when they do start feeling those symptoms? What kind of care will be provided? What are the next steps?

It’s a concern shared by others in the community.

“Once they come out of jail, they’re out in the general public,” Lisa Rowden said.

Rowden is a volunteer with the Alamance County Bail Funds. The group helps raise money for people who cannot afford to post bail.

She said she’s seen first hand that inmates have not been provided masks.

While the health of inmates and staff do concern her, she’s also worried about the health of everyone in the county.

“They should certainly be tested on the way out the door as well, so then they can do the right thing by protecting the people they love and the people they come in contact with out here in the free world,” Rowden said.

Alamance County officials tell FOX8 masks were handed out to inmates on Sunday morning per the recommendation of the Health Department.

Going forward, inmates will be tested for COVID-19 on a weekly basis. All positive cases will be quarantined.