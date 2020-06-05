Alamance County moms protest for justice with parade of cars

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A group of moms in Alamance County are sharing a message of peace and togetherness with their community and the future generations.

“We have to speak up. We can’t be silent and sometimes it’s not safe to speak up, but when you have to do the right thing for people then you do it,” said Mary Ellen Gollnick, an Alamance County mom.

To show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement and maintain social distancing guidelines organizers replaced marching with a parade of vehicles.

“So this really was a great answer to protesting by being in our cars, being safe, being with our family and being able to support the community,” Gollnick said.

Families met up in the YMCA parking lot in Whitsett to finish covering their cars and homemade signs in words of love, peace and unity.

Dozens of honking cars made the drive over to the Alamance County Courthouse calling for action to address systemic racism.

“We so appreciate when another race stands with the black race and just says, ‘I’m sorry. I support you, this is wrong,’ and they lend their voice and they lend their time and they make a difference through their involvement,” said Deanna Dick, an Alamance County mom.