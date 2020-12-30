Alamance County Meals on Wheels, United Way helping those in need

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Serving hot meals and canned goods means fulfilling a critical need for workers at Meals On Wheels.

“During this time we saw a lot of family members that weren’t able to visit their loved ones so we were the person going into feeding them,” said Amanda Bartolomeo, executive director of Alamance County Meals on Wheels.

Volunteers say food insecurity and lack of shelter in Alamance County are more prevalent than ever as more people are laid off from their jobs. Now, a FEMA grant worth more than $62,000 is becoming available at a dire time as emergency food supplies and shelter funds run low.

“The majority of our calls have been from folks needing rental and mortgage assistance, utility assistance including food,” said Sally Gordon, community impact director at Alamance County United Way.

East and west Burlington are reporting the highest number of people seeking assistance. At the United Way, there’s a 211 line to try and help the overwhelming demand for assistance.

“We want to make sure that we refer them to agencies as needed because we want to make sure they have everything they need to stay in their home as long as they can,” Bartolomeo said.

“We just have a really strong network of agencies delivering services and I’m proud to work with them and help them secure this funding,” Gordon said.

The deadline to apply is Jan. 11. If an organization is interested in receiving emergency funds, contact Gordon at United Way at (336) 438-2000.