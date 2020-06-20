Alamance County man wins over $1 million jackpot

DURHAM, N.C. — Dennis Burnette of, Alamance County, won a $1,067,233 Cash 5 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Burnette bought his lucky Cash 5 ticket from the Garrett Road Family Fare on Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard in Durham.

His ticket matched all five winning numbers in the June 8 drawing to beat odds of 1 in 962,598.

Burnette claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After federal and state taxes, he took home $755,068.

The jackpot for Thursday’s drawing is $696,000.