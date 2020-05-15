Alamance County man wins $250K scratch-off prize

RALEIGH, N.C. – An Alamance County man tried his luck on a 20X The Cash scratch-off ticket and ended up a $250,000 winner, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Lonnie Nicholson, of Snow Camp, purchased his ticket at the Sheetz off Alamance Road in Burlington.

He claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Thursday. After federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $176,876.

All Multiply the Cash games can also be entered into second-chance drawings on the lottery’s website. Prizes in the drawing include one $100,000 cash prize, eight $5,000 cash prizes, and 25 $500 cash prizes.

The entry deadline for the second of four 20X Multiply The Cash second-chance drawings is May 31 and the drawing is scheduled for June 3.