Alamance County man facing felony sex offense charges involving a child

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A man is facing multiple sex offense charges following an investigation by the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, according to a news release.

Ryan Michael Saullo, 36, of Mebane, is charged with two counts of felony statutory sex offense with a child under 15 and one count of felony indecent liberties with a child.

The sheriff’s office opened an investigation in August involving the alleged sexual abuse of a child.

During the investigation, Saullo was identified as a suspect. On Friday, investigators executed a search warrant at Saullo’s residence.

Saullo was taken into custody and taken to the Alamance County Detention Center. He was given a $100,000 secured bond.