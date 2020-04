ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A man in Alamance County has been charged with a statutory sex offense, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Edwin Kinder, 63, of Burlington, was arrested Thursday.

He is accused of taking indecent liberties with a juvenile.

He is charged with a first-degree statutory sex offense and taking indecent liberties with a child.

A magistrate’s order states the offense started in January 2017.