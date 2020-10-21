Alamance County man charged with death by distribution after Wake County man dies from fentanyl overdose

GRAHAM, N.C. — An Alamance County man has been charged after a man died from a fentanyl overdose, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Clyde Walters, 36, of Graham, is charged with felony death by distribution.

An investigation was started after Sean Johnson, of Wake County, died from a fentanyl overdose.

On Tuesday, Walters was taken into custody.

This arrest was the result of a two-month investigation that involved deputies from the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Cary Police Department.

Walters was given a $75,000 secured bond.