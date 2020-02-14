Alamance County man charged with 15 felonies after accused of stealing money from his mother by forging checks

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — An Alamance County man was charged with 15 felonies after deputies say he admitted to stealing money from his mother, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s office.

On Tuesday, deputies received a report of fraudulent activity with a woman’s checking account.

The woman told the sheriff’s office her son, Dedric Lamont Gant, 50, of Mebane, stole five of her checks, made them out to himself, forged her signature and cashed them.

The victim showed deputies copies of the five checks signed with her name.

Investigators interviewed Gant and he allegedly confessed to stealing the checks.

He was arrested Wednesday on five felony counts of obtaining property by false pretense, five felony counts of forgery of instrument, five felony counts of uttering forged instruments and three misdemeanor counts of larceny.

He recieved a $12,000 bond.