Alamance County man arrested for violating domestic protection order, communicating threats

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Ryan Bagby-Hanson

Ryan Bagby-Hanson

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Alamance County Deputies responded to Snow Camp after receiving a call that a man was shooting a gun during some kind of a disturbance, and had threatened to come back.

Deputies found shell casings on the scene. They identified the suspect, Ryan Bagby-Hanson, who is a convicted felon. According to deputies, Bagby-Hanson threatened someone in the house and was in violation of an active protection order.

He was arrested at his home for charges of communicating threats, domestic violence protection order violation and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter