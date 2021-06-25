Alamance County man arrested for violating domestic protection order, communicating threats

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Alamance County Deputies responded to Snow Camp after receiving a call that a man was shooting a gun during some kind of a disturbance, and had threatened to come back.

Deputies found shell casings on the scene. They identified the suspect, Ryan Bagby-Hanson, who is a convicted felon. According to deputies, Bagby-Hanson threatened someone in the house and was in violation of an active protection order.

He was arrested at his home for charges of communicating threats, domestic violence protection order violation and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.