Alamance County identifies COVID-19 clusters at Southern Alamance High School, Positive Attitudes Youth Center; outbreak identified at local long-term care facility

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A local high school and a youth center have become three of the latest places struck by COVID-19 clusters in Alamance County.

The Alamance County Health Department announced Tuesday that they identified clusters at Positive Attitudes Youth Center in Burlington and Southern Alamance High School in Graham.

At the youth center, eight cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, including six children and two staff members.

At the school, six cases were confirmed, including three children and three staff members.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services defines a cluster as at least five laboratory-confirmed cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases.

“We very much appreciate our close partnership with the Alamance County Health Department and rely on their professional expertise and guidance for the health and safety of our students and staff,” said Superintendent Bruce Benson. “We have notified staff and families of our students about the cluster announcement per our established protocols and continue to reinforce the extensive health and safety protocols we have in place. The areas of the school buildings where the identified individuals were present have already undergone a systematic cleaning and disinfection ensuring that our operations at the schools can continue.”

They also identified an outbreak at Brookdale Senior Living Memory Care in Burlington, a local long-term care facility.

The state reports that 15 cases were confirmed, including 13 residents and two staff members.

NCDHHS defines an outbreak as two laboratory-confirmed cases in a period of 28 days within a congregate living or long-term care facility.

Heather Hunter, communications manager with Brookdale Senior Living said, “Brookdale’s top priority is the health and safety of our residents, patients, and associates. We have informed residents, their family members, and associates of Brookdale Burlington Memory Care of this matter. We are diligently monitoring our residents and associates for signs and symptoms, and we continue to work directly with local health officials to help ensure our residents and associates have the appropriate and necessary medical support. We will continue to follow the guidance of the health departments throughout this situation. Additionally, we have been closely following our established policies and procedures for contagious illnesses and are also closely following the guidance and protocols recommended by the local and state health departments and the CDC.”