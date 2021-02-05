Alamance County Health Department to begin COVID-19 vaccinations for adults 65 and older

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Alamance County Health Department announced on Friday that it will begin vaccinations for adults 65 and older beginning next week.

The health department released the following information:

On January 14, NC DHHS updated their COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan to include adults 65 and older. At that time, Secretary Cohen also stated “We strongly recommend that vaccine providers prioritize people 75 years or older if local demand for vaccination is greater than vaccine supply.” At that time, it was necessary to continue only providing vaccinations to adults 75 and older due to the current vaccine supply and demand. After reviewing the vaccinations given thus far, as well as our forthcoming vaccine supply and the increase in vaccination providers, Alamance County Health Department has determined that effective February 8 we will transition to vaccinating adults 65 and older.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment Line will open on February 8 at 8:30am to begin scheduling appointments for February 9 through February 15, until all appointments are filled. The number to call for an appointment is 336-290-0650. The Health Department fills appointments based on its current vaccine supply. Between February 9 and February 15 we will fill 1,875 appointments. If you make an appointment and are unable to keep it, or if you choose to receive your vaccination elsewhere, please contact the Health Department’s general appointment line at 336-570-6459 to cancel the appointment. This will help to alleviate the possibility of vacant appointment times.

The public will be informed of any changes and updates through the Health Department website, social media, and the local news media.