Alamance County Health Department identifies COVID-19 cluster at 3 child care centers

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Alamance County Health Department has identified COVID-19 clusters at 3 child care centers, according to a statement released by ACHD on Tuesday.

The full statement is provided below:

“Alamance County Health Department has identified a COVID-19 cluster at Hawfields Presbyterian Child Care and Development Center in Mebane, Like My Own Daycare #2 in Burlington, and Kidz N Progress Childcare across three locations- one in Mebane and two in Haw River. The cases will be included on the biweekly Child Care and School Settings report for NC DHHS. NC DHHS defines a cluster as minimum of five laboratory-confirmed cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases.

Currently, nine (9) cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among six (6) staff and three (3) children at Hawfields Childcare.

‘The safety of the children and staff at Hawfields Child Care remains our top priority,’ said Director

Christy McCawley. ‘With any positive case, we immediately close the classroom and notify parents, the Alamance County Health Department and the NC DHHS Division of Child Development and Early Education. All classrooms are cleaned and disinfected daily, but an extra cleaning is always performed in the event of a positive case while the classroom is closed.’

Christy further stated, ‘Hawfields has 43 employees taking care of 141 children and supporting 25 students for remote learning (a total of 209 children and staff). We have had a total of 9 positive cases in our building. Five cases were isolated with no spread in our center. Our recent cases do demonstrate a potential link of COVID being contracted within our center.’

‘We are proud that we have remained open to serve families during such a challenging time and look forward to our staff receiving the COVID vaccine when available.’

At Like My Own Daycare #2, six (6) cases have been confirmed among three (3) staff and three (3)

children.

Rasanda Mitchell, Owner of Like My Own #2, stated, ‘On behalf of Like My Own #2 it really brought

deep sadness and concerns for my staff and families. It is a pandemic, and we are doing all we can to make the place a safe place for all. We have been cooperating with the Alamance County Health Department and following all the childcare guidance from Department of Health and Human Services and the Governor. I was advised to close one classroom but for the safety of my children and staff, I closed the entire center and informed my childcare consultant and the health department. We will continue to work with the Alamance County Health Department during the closing to make sure the timing is appropriate to open. I am terribly sorry for any inconvenience it has caused any families enrolled. I wish I had a magic wand to make it disappear, but I cannot. I’m going to continue to pray for all families and childcare centers affected by COVID-19.’