ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a phone scam claiming the target has missed a court date.

On Friday, multiple people called the sheriff’s office and said they have received a phone call from someone claiming to be a deputy with the ACSO.

The caller claims to work in the sheriff’s office warrants and civil citation division. The caller then tells the victim that they have missed their court date, and money must be sent to avoid arrest.

The caller goes on to tell the victim they must send a money order or purchase a gift card and provide the unique number from the card or transfer funds into a Bitcoin account.

Deputies say scammers often find easy victims in the elderly population and to alert your family and friends of this type of scam.

The sheriff’s office will not solicit funds or call because of a missed court date or missed jury duty.

If you receive a suspicious call, deputies ask you to call them at (336) 570-6300 or 911.

Never give personal information or financial account numbers to someone you do not know or cannot verify their identity.