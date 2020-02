MEBANE, N.C. — Deputies in Alamance County are asking for the public’s help in finding 16-year-old Julius Tyrone Leak.

He was last seen Monday.

Deputies say Leak ran away from his home in Mebane.

They believe he may have traveled to Richmond County in the Rockingham area.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone who knows where Leak is to call 911.