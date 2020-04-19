Alamance County deputies asking for public’s help finding missing girl

Graham, N.C. — The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office for the public’s help in finding 17-year-old Jasmine Nicole Dollar.

She was last known to be leaving her home in a vehicle with an unknown person on Saturday night around 8:30 p.m.

She was wearing a white sweater, grey leggings and unknown color tennis shoes.

Jasmine is believed to be in the areas of Randolph or Guilford County with people she knows.

She is 5’3″ and weighs 160 pounds.

If you know the whereabouts of Jasmine Nicole Dollar call Alamance County Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or 911