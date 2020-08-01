Alamance County deputies announce free speech zones around historic courthouse in Graham

GRAHAM, N.C. — Free speech zones have been set up around the historic courthouse in Graham, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

The areas are open to all citizens who wish to express their views. Deputies say signs, flags and banners are welcome.

The zones will be open on weekdays from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and they will be available during daylight hours on Saturday and Sunday.

Deputies say the zones were set up after they were told about a large scale protest happening this weekend.

Alamance County announces free speech zone around historic courthouse in Graham

The zones will be accessed from the east, west and south pedestrian crosswalks in the above image.

The sidewalks on the northeast and northwest corners are designated as free speech zones and are bordered in blue.

The area around the monument and north side steps are a law enforcement safety area for law enforcement only.

Deputies say people are welcome to express their views in the designated area on the sidewalk. They ask that no one stand in the landscaping or grass.

No weapons will be allowed in the area.

County property is not to be damaged or marked upon, including writing on the sidewalks with chalk, deputies say.