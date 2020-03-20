Alamance County confirms first case of coronavirus

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Alamance County Health Department on Friday received notification of their first positive case of COVID-19.

The affected individual is currently in isolation at home and is doing well.

The Alamance County Health Department is identifying close contacts to the affected individual. A close contact is defined as anyone who was within six feet of the individual for 10 minutes or more.

“We have been preparing and planning for cases in Alamance County. Our public health response team has been in contact with the individual and they are complying with all control measures and orders,” said Health Director Stacie Saunders. “It is likely we will see other confirmed cases in the community. We urge the community to continue to practice social distancing and general precautions in order to protect themselves, their loved ones, and our neighbors.”

There are more than 135 cases in North Carolina.





