Alamance County, Cone Health to open COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County Health Department and Cone Health will open a joint COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday, according to a statement released by the ACHD on Tuesday.

The full statement is provided below:

On Saturday, Feb. 27, the Alamance County Health Department and Cone Health will open a joint COVID-19 vaccination clinic. The clinic is at 2401 Eric Lane, Unit 100, in Burlington. Appointments are required.

The facility will initially vaccinate health care workers, persons 65 and over, and employees of childcare centers and pre-K-12 schools. The number of people vaccinated will depend upon the number of COVID-19 vaccines received each week by the state.

‘Alamance County and Cone Health have had a long-standing partnership, and we are excited about the continued collaboration between our local county health department and Cone Health to get our residents vaccinated for COVID-19,’ stated Alamance County Commission Chairman John Paisley. ‘It is important that we’re able to make the vaccine available and accessible to as many eligible people who want to receive it. We are appreciative to all of the staff and volunteers who have devoted many hours to this initiative.’

‘We’re proud to join Alamance County in the Vaccinate Alamance campaign,’ said Chief Nursing Officer Ambulatory, CHMG, Population Health & Cone Health Vice President of Clinical Support Services, Deborah Grant, DNP. ‘The best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 is to be vaccinated and to follow the 3Ws – wear a mask, wait 6 feet apart and wash hands frequently. We look forward to serving the Alamance County community through this vaccination clinic.’

APPOINTMENTS FOR THOSE 65 AND OVER

Appointments for those 65 and over can be scheduled two ways:

Request an appointment at conehealth.com/vaccine. Those 65 and over requesting an appointment will be contacted within two weeks to schedule their vaccination.

Contact the Alamance County Health Department by phone to schedule an appointment, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm or until all appointments are filled. Call 336-290-0650. Please exercise patience as call volumes will be high. More information is available here.

APPOINTMENTS FOR THE EDUCATION WORKFORCE

Alamance County Health Department (ACHD) is working with the Alamance-Burlington School System, private schools and childcare centers to ensure eligible pre-K-12 staff that wants a vaccine can receive a vaccine. Cone Health is providing staff to help with the vaccinations.

After Friday, Feb. 26, Cone Health will move its COVID-19 vaccine clinic at 2363 Corporation Parkway in Burlington to the new site. Cone Health will continue offering COVID-19 testing at the Corporation Parkway site, with hours of operation and test scheduling available here.

Alamance County Health Department will move its COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Career and Technical Education Center (CTEC) in Burlington to the Eric Lane site on Feb. 26. This move affects the CTEC site only. Second dose vaccinations will continue at the Burlington Athletic Stadium.

‘We are thrilled that our longtime community partners, the Alamance County Health Department and Cone Health, are working so hard to support our educators and all families in Alamance County with their vaccination efforts,’ said Alamance-Burlington Board of Education Chair Allison Gant. ‘Today’s announcement is the great news we have been waiting for so that our educators are supported in their efforts to bring students back to our classrooms as a next stage in returning to normal as soon as possible. Thank you to everyone involved for making this possible.'”