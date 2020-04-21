Alamance County Commissioners ask Gov. Cooper for regional approach to stay-at-home orders

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — In a letter to Gov. Roy Cooper, Alamance County Commissioners asked for regional input when it comes to statewide orders.

“We are a lot of individual communities, individual counties with individual needs,“ said Amy Galey, chair of the Alamance County Board of Commissioners.

The letter points out that 30 counties in North Carolina make up 86% of the COVID-19 case count, but executive orders cover the entire state.

“In places where people are not in danger of being hurt by the virus, allowing life to go back to normal in those counties and communities,” Galey said.

She wrote that fragile rural economies could begin rebuilding, with small hospitals performing elective procedures and children in rural communities returning to school.

“We sit between two counties that have been really hard hit, and just to the north of one that’s been more hard-hit. I’m not suggesting that Alamance County itself get rid of the stay-at-home orders, what I’m saying is the governor should look at regions and areas the virus has hit the hardest.”

Graham business owner Jennifer Talley said she believe regional leaders should have input.

“The number of people that are at risk differ greatly from county to county and even city to city,” she said. “Understanding what we can do to keep our citizens safe as we get back to the new normal is important.”

“I think that having a voice is important, especially with something that affects everybody, all the local businesses, there’s a lot at stake,” Jennifer Medeiros said.

Alamance County has 52 cases of coronavirus, with no deaths.