Alamance County Commissioner dies at 75

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Bill Lashley

Bill Lashley

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County Commission Bill Lashley died at 75 last week, according to his son.

Lashley died of complications from a stroke that he experienced on Thanksgiving night while celebrating the holiday with his family in Greensboro.

He served a total of 22 years as an Alamance County Commissioner.

He also was a Burlington City Councilman in the mid-80s.

He retired after 28 years with Lorillard where he was an engineer. 

Lashley’s son described his father as a man of faith who believed in freedom for all and said his main goal while in office was to take care of the taxpayer. 

Latest headlines from FOX8

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter