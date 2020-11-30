Alamance County Commissioner dies at 75

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County Commission Bill Lashley died at 75 last week, according to his son.

Lashley died of complications from a stroke that he experienced on Thanksgiving night while celebrating the holiday with his family in Greensboro.

He served a total of 22 years as an Alamance County Commissioner.

He also was a Burlington City Councilman in the mid-80s.

He retired after 28 years with Lorillard where he was an engineer.

Lashley’s son described his father as a man of faith who believed in freedom for all and said his main goal while in office was to take care of the taxpayer.