Alamance County begins door-to-door vaccine campaigns to get more shots in arms

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Alamance County Public Health is kicking off door-to-door campaigns and community clinics to increase vaccination rates in the area.

Governor Roy Cooper announced Friday approximately 46% of the state has been vaccinated, but some areas of Burlington are falling well below that rate.

In the census tract, including Ireland Street in the city, the vaccinated population of people over 16 years old is just under 30%.

Health workers canvassed the area Thursday, giving shots to anyone who wanted them.

“It was convenient for me. I sit with my father, and he’s a sickly person, and I just wanted to be conscious. I have kids myself,” said Julia Crist, who got her vaccine.

She explained that she’s wanted to attend a clinic but doesn’t have a car.

Health workers plan to hold door-to-door campaigns in high density areas weekly to help remove barriers like transportation.

“Yesterday we knocked on 140 doors. 108 folks answered that door. The vast majority of those folks were already vaccinated, so that’s great.” said Alamance County Health Director Tony Lo Giudice.

His staff is also planning monthly community clinics and partnerships with local organizations to boost vaccine rates.

Alan Moran brought two of his daughters to a clinic Friday at Robinson Park in Burlington. Both under 16, his children are newly eligible to receive a vaccine.

“We’re looking forward to opening things up for them,” he said.

Moran added that the clinic is an easy option and a way to connect with his neighbors after more than a year of social distancing.

“It’s important to share that load that the community has experienced. So if we share together, if we work together, we can fight this and bring it to a close,” he said.

Health workers administered more than 60 shots Friday afternoon. The department will decide on their next canvass location Monday.