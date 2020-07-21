Alamance-Burlington superintendent wants to start off school year with remote learning

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — District leaders in the Alamance-Burlington School System want to see students start off the year learning from home.

The district initially announced its plan to return to in-classroom instruction following Governor Roy Cooper’s recommendation to move forward with plan B at 50% capacity.

But now that decision is on pause.

Superintendent Dr. Bruce Benson suggested Tuesday that students spend the first nine weeks of the school year learning remotely.

He came to that conclusion after seeing the first round of survey results from parents and staff. That survey asked if they’d feel comfortable with in-class instruction. Both surveys ended with an almost 50/50 split.

“Knowing that the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise across the state and in our community, I feel it’s important for us to pause on our Plan B back to school rollout for now,” Dr. Benson said.

Putting a pause on Plan B and going to Plan C is a move that’s been a widely debated topic in school districts throughout the Triad.

Superintendent Benson wants Alamance-Burlington’s 23,000 students to start the year off learning from home.

The announcement comes as a relief for some parents like Tawonda Eaton who has two children currently in the district. She’s glad they’ll be staying home a little longer.

“That’s definitely the best place for them to be right now,” said Eaton, a former nurse.

While the district is still finalizing its remote learning plan, Dr. Benson says families will be given a suggested lesson plan tailored to each grade level.

“It’s really focused on the work that students are going to be doing at home. So we’ll have a body of evidence that will reflect that work, that will tell us whether or not kids are growing in their learning progression,” Dr. Benson explained.

To Eaton, Tuesday’s announcement also comes with frustration. When she began remote learning with her three kids last spring, they had trouble getting online access and having a stable Internet connection. Many times they were unable to complete their work.

“They literally had to take turns logging on and doing what they needed to do,” Eaton said.

Eaton’s family was given a data limit on what they could download which she believes might work for one child, but three trying to download their assignments was nearly impossible–especially for her oldest daughter.

“It impeded her from being able to do what it was she needed to do successfully,” Eaton explained.

Eaton hopes for a better tech solution for her kids this fall, something Dr. Benson says the district is continuing to flesh out.

“We’re going to distribute laptops to everybody that needs one at home. We have sufficient equipment to be able to do that. We’re going to make wireless hotspots available to families that don’t have Internet access,” Dr. Benson concluded.

The board of education will vote on Dr. Benson’s recommendation for nine weeks of remote learning in a special meeting this Thursday.

The meeting begins at 10 a.m. The superintendent stressed the ultimate goal is to have students and staff return to in-class instruction as safely as possible.