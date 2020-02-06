Many Piedmont Triad schools dismiss students early over flooding concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some school districts in the Triad are releasing students early as storms threaten the area.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will release students two hours early. All afterschool activities are canceled.

Rockingham County Schools

Elementary, SCORE, Academies, RECHS and high school drivers will get out at noon. Middle Schools will get out at 12:45 p.m. High Schools will get out 1 p.m.

All after school activities will be canceled. Child care will close at 6 p.m.

Alamance-Burlington School System

"Due to the forecast from National Weather Service and advice from Alamance County Emergency Management regarding heavy rains, high winds and chances of flooding during late afternoon today, we are announcing early dismissal today for students," Alamance-Burlington School System said in an announcement.

Alamance-Burlington School System elementary schools will dismiss students at 12:30 p.m.

ABSS secondary schools will dismiss students beginning at 1:30 p.m.

All ABSS afterschool activities, including afterschool daycare, are canceled for Thursday.

Randolph County School System

Randolph County School System also announced plans to release students two hours early. All afterschool activities are canceled.

Stokes County Schools

Stokes County Schools is releasing three hours early today.