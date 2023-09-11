ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Students are finally heading back to the classroom after a local school district spent weeks battling mold.

After a two-week delay, students and teachers are heading back to the classroom in Alamance County. The discovery of mold in dozens of schools pushed the start date back, but the district has now been given the all-clear, with the impacted schools being given a Post-Remediation Verification clearance certificate on Sunday night.

There’s still a three-hour delay on Monday morning, which is meant to give staff the time to prepare their classrooms to welcome students back.

Crews have been working long days to fight the mold issue in the various schools, which means staff haven’t been allowed in their classrooms yet. Thousands of workers worked 12-hour shifts at nearly thirty schools scrubbing mold in order to make the schools clean and safe.

“Our buildings are clean. they are sanitized, and our teachers are excited. We’re ready to get back to normal. And we can’t have that normal without our students. They are the priority,” Traci Horton, principal of Grove Park Elementary School said.

School will be in session at 11 a.m. today and should be back on a normal schedule after that.

Anyone who wants to know more can visit the Alamance-Burlington School System’s mold remediation dashboard.