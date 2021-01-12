Alamance-Burlington School System updates plan for students’ return to the classroom

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Alamance-Burlington School System has updated its plan for students’ return to the classroom.
The school system released the following information on Tuesday:
This afternoon the Alamance-Burlington Board of Education voted to approve an updated plan for return to school presented by the superintendent. Students will not return to school for in-person learning on February 1st. Students and staff will remain on their current schedules for now. The following updated plan was approved.
Beginning on March 1, elementary schools will implement a cohort model for grades K-5 students that have selected to return to in-person learning. Students will attend school in person two days (Monday/Tuesday or Thursday/Friday). Wednesday will be a remote learning day for all students.
Beginning on March 8, middle and high schools will implement a cohort model for grades 6-12 students that have selected to return to in-person learning. Students will attend school in person two days (Monday/Tuesday or Thursday/Friday). Wednesday will be remote learning for all students.
Families that want to continue with remote learning may do so.
The district will continue to monitor the effects of COVID-19 in our community. The Board of Education will review today’s approved plan at their work session on February 9.
More details for families and staff will be available soon.
