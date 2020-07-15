Alamance-Burlington School System to operate on A-B day schedule

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Alamance-Burlington School System on Tuesday announced that the school system will operate on an A-B day schedule.

Schools will operate at approximately 50 percent capacity. Half of the students will attend classes on Mondays, Wednesdays and alternating Fridays. The other half of students will attend classes on Tuesdays, Thursdays and alternating Fridays.

The school system’s full statement can be read below:

Today Governor Cooper announced that all NC K-12 public schools will open the 2020-2021 school year under Plan B. That means that schools will operate at approximately 50% capacity each school day when we return to class in August. For ABSS families, this will mean that our schools will operate on an A-B day schedule in order to maintain the important relationship that our students will have with their classroom teachers. In addition, with the A-B day model, we can ensure that all students have access to healthy meals while at school and provide additional meals for the days they are learning at home.

One half of our students will attend class at their school on Monday and Wednesday and on alternating Fridays. The second half of our students will attend class at their school on Tuesday and Thursday and alternating Fridays. We have prepared a school calendar that will make it easier for families and staff to follow the A-B schedule. We will have siblings attend school on the same days to make it as easy as possible for our families.

When students are not in class at their school, they will be working on lessons created by their classroom teachers at home. At the beginning of the school year, much like we did in the spring when schools shut down, technology devices will be distributed to students so they will be equipped with the tools they need to complete the assignments provided for their at-home learning days. All ABSS elementary students and teachers will work on the Google Classroom virtual platform for at-home learning lessons and all middle and high school students and teachers will use the Canvas virtual learning platform for their at-home assignments. Our teachers are coming back to school virtually at the end of July for additional training on the two online platforms we will be using districtwide. Our Student Learning experts are finalizing learning progressions for each grade level to ensure that students will continue to advance their education with multiple opportunities to demonstrate their growth in understanding subject content in each class.

For parents who would prefer that their child remains home and continues learning fulltime on a virtual format, ABSS is offering an at-home learning opportunity that will be led by ABSS educator experts on a daily basis. We will be contacting our families regarding their desire to have their children participate in a full-time virtual learning environment provided by teaching experts at their child’s school for the first semester of the school year.

Of course, this is not how we hoped to begin the school year, but the health and safety of our students and staff remains the top priority during this unprecedented pandemic. ABSS is doing everything we can to ensure that our schools are well prepared and safe to welcome back our staff and students. We have been planning for a variety of options and now that we have a final decision from the Governor’s office, we can begin sharing more details with our staff and families about how we will start the school year on August 17.

Part of the Governor’s new guidance today mentions that all students and staff will be required to wear masks at school and on the bus. ABSS had already been preparing for this situation. We’ve already ordered masks for students and staff along with plenty of hand sanitizer, additional cleaning supplies, thermometers and many other items needed to ensure student and staff safety. We have hired more school nurses to serve our children and will be adding cleaning personnel to increase the level of cleaning frequently touched surfaces inside our schools.

We will continue to add to our Back to School plan posted on our district website and we will continue to be responsive to particular situations, questions and concerns from our families and from our staff members. Please take time to review our plan, as well as responses to frequently asked questions. We ask for your support so that we can continue to work closely together to ensure every student’s success during this unusual situation. We will be successful together.

Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday gave an update concerning the next steps for K-12 public schools.

Cooper said schools will open for both in-person and remote learning, with key safety precautions to protect the health of our students, teachers, staff and families.

“This is the plan B that we asked schools to prepare,” Cooper said Tuesday.

Face coverings will be required for every teacher, staff and student from kindergarten through high school. The state will be providing at least five reusable face coverings for every student, teacher and staff member.

Symptom screenings, including temperature checks, will take place daily before children enter the school buildings.

Schools must create a way to isolate students who have symptoms and ensure they can get home safely, Cooper said. Schedules must allow time for frequent hand washing and schools will regularly clean classrooms, bathrooms, buses and equipment.

Districts can choose plan C – which requires all remote learning – if they determine that is best for those children, parents and teachers in that area.

“We know there will always be some risk with in-person learning and we are doing a lot to reduce that risk. But as pediatricians and other health experts tell us, there is much risk in not going back to in-person school,” Cooper said.

Here is a timeline of selected FOX8 headlines tracking the history of coronavirus and North Carolina schools. This does not include all coronavirus coverage or all North Carolina schools coverage.

Feb. 26

School districts, health agencies taking steps to prepare against coronavirus in the Triad

March 3

First case of coronavirus identified in NC

March 4

School systems, public transit in the Triad keeping a close eye on coronavirus

March 10

Guilford County Schools asks children who have visited high-risk coronavirus areas to stay home for 2 weeks

March 11

Guilford County Schools prepares plans for possibility of coronavirus outbreak

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools cancels field trips amid coronavirus concerns

All UNC System schools to transition from in-person instruction to a ‘system of alternative course delivery’ amid coronavirus concerns

March 12

Guilford County Schools cancels out-of-state trips after coronavirus declared a ‘pandemic’

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools to limit school visitors after 2 coronavirus cases confirmed in Forsyth County

March 13

Guilford County Schools weighs closing, keeping 25% of kids in school

Surry County Schools extends spring break amid coronavirus outbreak

March 14

LIST: States that have closed all schools through the end of the school year due to coronavirus

All NC K-12 public schools closed for at least 2 weeks starting March 16, Governor Roy Cooper says

Rockingham County Schools closed through Friday, April 10

Forsyth County Schools says cafeteria sites will be open for lunch, breakfast, meals will be delivered along bus routes during 2 week school closure

Guilford County Schools officials plan to deliver free, reduced-price lunches during 2-week closure for students who qualify; plans for online learning in the works

March 15

Piedmont parents and students react to extended school closures

WS/FCS provide more details for two week public school closure

March 16

Guilford County Schools buses delivering meals to homeless, most vulnerable students

Trump administration recommends schooling from home; no gatherings of more than 10 people; avoid bars, restaurants; says vaccine in clinical trials

March 20

Piedmont parents adjust to working from home, educating kids at same time

March 23

North Carolina schools grades K-12 closed for in-person instruction through May 15

April 6

Guilford County families find ways to de-stress as spring break begins

May 6

Forsyth County teacher delivers books to students to help them retain their reading skills

May 12

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County high schools to hold virtual graduation ceremonies, drive-by diploma pickup and picture sessions

May 15

Triad kids share what they miss most about their schools

May 19

Triad teachers take classes on virtual field trips during pandemic

May 23

Thomasville High School student tests positive for COVID-19 after going to graduation event

June 23

Local colleges prepare for students to return to campus

June 30

Guilford County Schools officials planning August reopening

Gov. Cooper will not make announcement on plans for schools reopening at Wednesday news conference

July 7

Guilford County Schools gets approval for 2 new virtual schools amid pandemic

Guilford County Schools offers virtual learning, some parents share relief

President Trump pushes state, local leaders to reopen schools in fall

July 13

Gov. Cooper to make announcement on K-12 public schools Tuesday

July 14

Gov. Cooper says K-12 public schools can open for both in-person and remote learning; state will stay in Phase 2 of reopening for 3 more weeks

Guilford County Schools superintendent says ‘absolutely not’ in favor of returning to in-person learning on August 17

WS/FCS Board of Education to vote on either allowing students to return for in-person learning or to move forward with remote learning plan