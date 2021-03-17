Alamance-Burlington School System to have remote learning day Thursday amid severe weather threat

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Alamance-Burlington School System on Wednesday announced that Thursday will be a remote learning day for all students amid the threat of severe weather.

Cities in the Triad are under an enhanced (level 3) or moderate (level 4) risk on Thursday.

The last time central NC had a level-4 outlook on the day-2 outlooks was Dec. 26, 2012. With that said, we need to be prepared for a significant severe weather outbreak.

The school system released the following information:

Due to the potential for severe weather tomorrow afternoon, Thursday, March 18 will be a remote learning day for all ABSS students pre-K through 12th grade. The Child Nutrition grab and go meals program will not operate tomorrow, Thursday, March 18. All afterschool activities and athletics are cancelled for Thursday.