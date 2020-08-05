Alamance-Burlington School System teacher speaks out on teachers being required to go back to the classroom

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Czamille Chrisp gathered her family and spent seven minutes talking about everything she had to learn to be a successful Alamance-Burlington School System teacher from home.

“I would like for everyone to be able to have a choice,” said Chrisp, second grade teacher.

It’s a choice she believes will be best for the safety of students.

“I am asking that you please reconsider, so she can breathe,” Chrisp said.

Chrisp’s children have health issues and she is frustrated that kids can start school in two weeks learning remotely but teachers are not being given the same opportunity.

“We do have permission to work from home from Sept. 4 from our principals, but after that, we would have to be in the school building,” Chrisp said.

She won’t put herself, her husband, or her kids in danger despite how much she loves her career.

“We would have to either bring our kids with us to school which would expose them even more or we would have to put them in day care” Chrisp said.

FOX8 reached out to the school board members who said they’ve seen Chrisp’s social media plea and understand why she’s worried.

“The county’s rate has continued to increase and our teachers should be given the same opportunities as our students and that is the choice to remain at home until we meet the CDC guidelines,” said Patsy Simpson, Alamance Burlington School Board of Education member.

Chrisp wants to feel included and hopes leaders do the right thing making her and other classroom leaders count.

“Teachers want to be trusted to work in their homes so they can be safe like all of our families have been given the ability to do,” Chrisp said.

Chrisp was told it is up to human resources to decide if teachers are eligible to stay home.