Alamance-Burlington School System makes decision on students’ return to the classroom

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Alamance-Burlington School System on Thursday made a decision on students’ return to the classroom.

The school system released the following information:

“This afternoon the Alamance-Burlington Board of Education approved a plan for return to school for the second semester, beginning Monday, February 1.

“Students in grades pre-K through 12th grade will return to class 5 days a week and families that want to continue with remote learning can make that choice.

“More details will be available after winter break, but attached is a one-page document that outlines some of the main points of the plan.

“ABSS will observe all health and safety protocols currently in place and will continue to monitor the effects of COVID-19 in our community and follow the advice of the Alamance County Health Department.”