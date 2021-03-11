Alamance-Burlington School System announces new virtual middle and high school

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Alamance-Burlington School System on Thursday announced a new virtual middle and high school.

The school system released the following information:

Alamance-Burlington Schools (ABSS) is pleased to announce the opening of a new virtual school in the fall of 2021 for any Alamance County students in grades 6-12 who would prefer an alternative to in-person learning.

In addition to rigorous course content that meets state and district performance standards, the Alamance-Burlington Virtual School (ABVS) online learning environment will foster creativity, critical thinking, communication, and collaboration, as well as mastery of information, media, and technology skills.

Students will be taught by ABSS teachers and attend ABVS full time during the regular school day. The virtual school will follow the ABSS Secondary Learning Community schedule once established for the 2021- 2022 school year. A minimum commitment of one year’s attendance is required when applying.

Middle and high school students will have access to a designated list of elective courses for ABVS. High school students may participate in a class offered by the North Carolina Virtual School if Alamance-Burlington Virtual School course registration is low for a particular subject.

The new school will offer a variety of clubs for student participation. Students interested in athletics may participate in sports at their home school if they meet eligibility requirements and provide their own transportation.

To register to attend a student/parent virtual information session on Thursday, March 25, to find out more information, and to complete an application, visit the ABSS website: https://www.abss.k12.nc.us/domain/9522. The deadline to apply to attend ABVS for the 2012-2022 school year is April 21, 2021.

After submitting an application by April 21, 2021, the new ABVS principal or another staff member will contact registrants with next steps in terms of registering for classes. For more information, please visit the ABSS website or contact the office of the ABSS Chief Secondary Officer at 336 438-4110.