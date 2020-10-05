Alamance-Burlington Board of Education votes on plans for second nine weeks of school

The Alamance-Burlington Board of Education on Monday voted on the ABSS district Plan B Blended Learning proposal.

The school system sent the following information about the plan:

K-2 students are approved to attend school under the Plan B blended learning model, beginning October 28. This will mean that K-2 students will be divided into 2 cohorts (Cohorts A and B). Students will attend school two consecutive days in class with their cohort, have two consecutive days in remote learning and spend Wednesdays in remote learning with real-time teacher instruction for both cohorts. Parents may also choose for their K-2 student to remain in all-remote learning if that is their preference.

Students in grades 3-5 will transition to Plan B Blended Learning beginning on Wednesday, November 18. Grades 3-5 will follow the same cohort model as students in grades K-2 by attending school in person two days a week, work remotely 2 days a week and join their teacher and entire cohort in remote learning on Wednesdays. Parents may also choose for their 3-5 student to remain in all-remote learning if that is their preference.

Middle school students, grades 6-8, and high school students, grades 9-12, will remain in all-remote learning through the end of the first semester on January 15. Middle and high school students will continue with their current schedules through January 15.

Board members approved the recommendation for Pre-Kindergarten students to attend school 5 days per week beginning on October 28. Parents may also choose for their Pre-K student to remain in all-remote learning if that is their preference.

Board members approved the district recommendation for K-12 students in the Adapted Curriculum program to follow Plan B Blended Learning schedules appropriate for each student, with parent input, whether that means students attending classes in-person or remaining in remote learning.

Board members also approved the district recommendation for high school athletics and selected extracurricular activities for high school students to begin following guidance from the North Carolina High School Athletics Association.

District administration has developed several resources for more details about next steps for students, staff and schools, and updates are being made to the documents based on the board’s votes today. These will be available and posted as soon as possible.