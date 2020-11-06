Al Roker says he has prostate cancer, will undergo surgery

Al Roker attends the 2018 Hallmark Channel Summer TCA at Private Residence on July 26, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) — Al Roker revealed on the “Today” show Friday that he has prostate cancer, according to the outlet.

The 66-year-old weatherman and show co-host said he will undergo surgery to have his prostate removed next week in New York City.

“It’s a good news-bad news kind of thing,” Al said. “Good news is we caught it early. Not great news is that it’s a little aggressive, so I’m going to be taking some time off to take care of this.”

Roker said during the show that he publicly revealed his diagnosis to bring awareness to the number of men who are diagnosed with prostate cancer, saying, “It’s a little more common than I think people realize.”

He said 1 in 9 men overall — and 1 in 7 African American men– will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime.

“I don’t want people thinking, ‘Oh, poor Al,’ you know, because I’m gonna be OK,” he said.

Roker said he was diagnosed during a routine checkup in September.

Our friend and colleague @AlRoker reveals that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. pic.twitter.com/hnAUX4xfX3 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 6, 2020