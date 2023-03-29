KING, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s an iconic aircraft of the Vietnam War and is now part of a veterans memorial.

A UH-1 Huey now rests high on a pedestal at The American Legion Post 290 on Main Street. The Huey which was used in Vietnam, Desert Storm and the Iraq War was placed on the site in December.

Wednesday on National Vietnam Veterans Day, the aircraft memorial was officially dedicated to honoring veterans.

Members of the post have been working for more than a decade to create the memorial.

About 6,000 Huey helicopters were manufactured for use during the Vietnam War.