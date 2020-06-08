Airbnb is making a huge comeback as coronavirus concerns ease ahead of the summer

Airbnb is making a huge comeback, which is another sign that summer travel is rebounding.

The company says it is seeing a surge in bookings as customers emerge following months of being cooped up due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Airbnb says it got more US bookings between May 17 and June 3 than the same time period a year earlier, which included Memorial Day.

The take away appears to be that Americans seem to be ready to travel. At least ready to travel domestically.

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky syas customers appear to be sticking to drivable locations within 200 miles of their homes.

Chesky also says people are booking stays of a week or more due to the increase in remote working.

Despite the increase, Checks said he expects this year’s revenue to be half of what it was last year.

Even so, Airbnb’s initial public offering could still come this year.